Taser Talks Top Columbia City Council Agenda

COLUMBIA - The City Council voted unanimously to put an ordinance banning the use of tasers on the November ballot so voters can decide. The majority of citizens who spoke up about the issue tonight have been in favor of making tasers illegal in Columbia.

Former Councilman Karl Skala emphasized making policy, rather than a ban. Mayoral candidate Paul Love was in favor of rejecting the ordinance and letting the citizens of Columbia vote on the issue. Sid Sullivan, however, was in favor of banning tasers.

Police Chief Ken Burton said the Columbia PD use tasers as a defensive weapon, and he would like to limit the number of times are used.