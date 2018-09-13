Task Force 1 assigned to "immediate impact" area for hurricane

COLUMBIA - Missouri Task Force 1 has been assigned to Brunswick County in North Carolina in advance of Hurricane Florence. The Boone County Fire Protection District said the county is near the ocean and is in the "immediate impact" area.

A fire district Facebook post said, "The eye of the hurricane is predicted to come ashore just a few miles south of their location."

The team arrived in Raleigh Wednesday, ahead of the massive storm, and spent the day checking equipment and going over safety issues.

They will head to the town of Leland, North Carolina, Thursday.

The district said staging in the actual impact area will minimize delays in rescue efforts in areas expected to see major flooding.

"The team is ready to work and help the citizens of North Carolina," the post said.