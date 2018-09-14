Task Force 1 establishes base camp in advance of Hurricane Florence

LELAND, N.C. - Missouri Task Force 1 is setting up its base camp in Brunswick County, North Carolina in preparation for Hurricane Florence.

Boone County Fire Protection District posted on Facebook Thursday, saying the team had been split between the towns of Leland and Bolivia. The team is following storm updates, reviewing hazards and historical flooding maps as well as getting familiarized with the area.

The Boone County Fire Protection District said in a previous story, Brunswick County is near the ocean and is in the "immediate impact" area.

"Everyone is safe and they have a great facility to set up operations," the district said on Facebook.

Task Force 1 arrived in Raleigh, North Carolina Wednesday.