Task Force for Health Information Technology

The panel's mission will include studying how the state can encourage use of electronic medical records. Electronic records are shared more easily than paper among doctors, hospitals, pharmacists and other medical providers. Blunt has proposed $25 million for a new health care technology fund. The 14-member task could recommend the best way to use that money. Health and Senior Services Director Julie Eckstein will head the panel. Other members are to be announced later.