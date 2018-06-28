Task Force Probing Death Woman Found in Missouri River

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

KANSAS CITY - A law enforcement task force is investigating the death of a 22-year-old Kansas City woman whose body was pulled out of the Missouri River last week. Police say they suspect foul play in Jessica Glidewell's death but have not revealed how she died. Fishermen spotted her body near Missouri City late Thursday, and searchers found it nearly 20 miles downstream the next morning. Friends told police they hadn't seen Glidewell for several days. Records show she was in court July 23rd for driving with a revoked license. She was given a 12-day jail sentence but was released on time already served. Kansas City police records show a Jessica Glidewell with the same Lee's Summit address as the dead woman had previous arrests on drug and prostitution charges.