Task Force will Probe Kidnapper's Past

ST. LOUIS - Investigators announce a task force made up of federal, state and local investigators to examine whether the man accused of abducting Shawn Hornbeck and Ben Ownby is responsible for other child kidnappings in eastern Missouri. Michael Devlin is charged in kidnappings in both Franklin County, where 13 year old Ben was abducted Jan. 8, and Washington County, where eleven-year-old Shawn was abducted more than four years ago. The task force will be based in Washington, Missouri. It will include the FBI, Missouri State Highway Patrol, sheriff's departments in Franklin, Washington and Lincoln counties, and police in the Missouri towns St. Charles and Kirkwood. The search for Ben led police to Devlin's apartment in Kirkwood on Jan. 12. Police found both boys there.