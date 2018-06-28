Tasting event caters to allergy-friendly lifestyle

10 months 4 weeks 11 hours ago Sunday, July 30 2017 Jul 30, 2017 Sunday, July 30, 2017 5:16:00 PM CDT July 30, 2017 in News
By: Eva Cheng, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

COLUMBIA - A local cooking school has been hosting a series of tasting parties to provide people with free meals that are allergy-free and made from scratch. 

Ashley Nichols, the founder and cooking coach of Back 2 Basics Cooking, said she had the idea in April and has been trying to organize an event once a month.

Nichols said the cooks always steer clear of common allergens in their recipes. At the most recent event on Sunday, all meals served were paleo-friendly and did not contain gluten, dairy, soy, corn, artificial food dyes or refined sugars, she said. 

She said the menu at each event is different.

“If anybody wants to know ingredients or anything, they can always call or text me, and I always will share all that stuff,” Nichols said.

There are no entry fees to any of the tastings, but there are freezer and ready-to-eat meals available for purchase at the end.

“There’s no cost and no obligation to take anything,” she said.

As someone living with multiple food allergies, Nichols said the number of allergy sufferers grows daily and people should start paying more attention to the issue.

“Because I don’t think there’s anybody who doesn’t know somebody that has a food allergy now,” she said. “There’s just more and more people.” 

Nichols is allergic to gluten, dairy, corn, soy, rice and food dyes.

“My son also has some issues, my oldest son,” she said. “I just wanted to make an option for those people who really, cause I mean, when you go out, there’s not a lot of options for people who can’t eat these things, because they’re in everything.”

She said she didn’t even know she had food allergies until she had severe migraines and had to see an allergist in town.

“She said, 'you’re allergic to dairy.’ And I couldn’t believe that,” Nichols said.

Nichols said living as an allergy sufferer hasn’t always been easy.

“You think you have this wide range of things on the shelves, but the products inside are not as diverse as it seems, once you start reading labels,” she said. “It’s when you go to fast food places, or you’re at social events. Social events are just really hard--there’s always gluten everywhere.” 

Nichols’ husband Jerale Nichols said he supports his wife’s decision to provide the community with allergy-free food at no cost, as he suffers from fish allergy as well.

“I had a fish fry at my grandmother’s when I was younger,” he said. “And I tried it, and I had an anaphylactic shock. So I know all about it, and I think it’s a good idea that she is helping people with allergies. Cause, you know, you don’t get a whole lot of that in certain places.”

Ashley Nichols said it’s not just the food allergy community she’s serving, she hopes everyone could learn more about eating healthy.

“When you first start down a healthy eating journey, if you’re on a more traditional standard American diet, it can be kind of overwhelming,” she said. “It can be scary. It can seem like there’s so many things that you can't eat. But the truth is there’s so many healthy foods that you can eat. So if you just focus on what you can eat versus what you shouldn't’ be eating, it makes it a lot easier.”

She said she wants to get people more “back to the basics.”

“Whether it be with paleo or you know, more traditional things, I still think it’s better to make cupcakes from scratch,” she said.

More News

Grid
List

Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
Centralia man suing local state representative over Twitter blocking
BOONE COUNTY - A Centralia man filed a lawsuit in federal court Wednesday against Rep. Cheri Toalson Reisch over her... More >>
2 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:59:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
Authorities ask for help finding missing woman with schizophrenia
FULTON - The Fulton Police Department issued an endangered person advisory for Joyce Burk, a missing 64-year-old woman, on Thursday.... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:27:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
Former MU track coach suing university for racial discrimination
COLUMBIA - A former Mizzou track coach filed a lawsuit against the University of Missouri Board of Curators and two... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:06:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
Man sentenced to prison after hitting neighbor with truck
CAMDEN COUNTY - A Sunrise Beach man will spend the next seven years in prison after pleading guilty to an... More >>
3 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 10:00:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
New bills and grants help decrease the rate of opioid deaths
JEFFERSON CITY - The rate of deaths related to opioids is slowly decreasing after the state saw a large increase... More >>
4 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 9:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
Judge rules for trooper suing to get job back after drowning
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — A judge has found that the head of the Missouri State Highway Patrol went too far... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:42:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
Columbia to launch new marketing campaign
COLUMBIA – The city wants travelers to consider Columbia as more than just a city to pass through. The Columbia... More >>
5 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 8:14:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
Lightning possible cause of fire in Hallsville
HALLSVILLE - A Boone County Fire District crew responded to a call of a fire at a home in Hallsville... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:53:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
When one of his customers was choking, this Chick-fil-A employee stepped in to save him
(CNN) -- When a customer began choking on his food, a quick-thinking employee at a Chick-fil-A in Austin, Texas, jumped... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:18:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
Potential SCOTUS Justice nominee has Missouri ties
COLUMBIA - There's a connection between St. Louis, Columbia and President Trump's short-list of potential replacements for Justice Anthony Kennedy,... More >>
6 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 7:17:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
Missouri museum denounces Laura Ingalls Wilder award change
MANSFIELD (AP) — A Missouri museum dedicated to Laura Ingalls Wilder has expressed disappointment at a recent decision to remove... More >>
8 hours ago Thursday, June 28 2018 Jun 28, 2018 Thursday, June 28, 2018 5:03:00 AM CDT June 28, 2018 in News

Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
Police investigate shooting in northwest Columbia
COLUMBIA - Columbia Police say a man in his 50's was shot Wednesday in the 600 block of McBaine Avenue.... More >>
16 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 9:45:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
New center offers new technology for those with disabilities
JEFFERSON CITY- A center for adults with disabilities had its new location's grand opening Wednesday. The UCP Heartland Gibbs... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:49:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
Airport advisory board meets for the first time since March
COLUMBIA - After years of differing opinions about the future of the Columbia Regional Airport, an airport advisory board member... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:44:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
VIDEO: Man in fake police car arrested by real officers
ST. CHARLES (AP) — A driver in suburban St. Louis is accused of using fake emergency lights and a police... More >>
19 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 6:20:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
Jury sets life sentence for Jeffrey Nichols in 2013 Moberly murder
HUNTSVILLE - Jurors sentenced Jeffrey Nichols to life in prison without probation or parole in the 2013 murder of 92-year-old... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
Woman crashes car into creek north of Columbia
COLUMBIA - A woman crashed her car into Silver Fork Creek Wednesday afternoon. Missouri Highway Patrol Trooper Matthew Mistler... More >>
20 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 5:13:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News

Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
Lawsuit claims hot roll caused burn for disabled veteran
OZARK (AP) - A popular Missouri restaurant is facing a lawsuit claiming one of its hot rolls caused second-degree burns... More >>
21 hours ago Wednesday, June 27 2018 Jun 27, 2018 Wednesday, June 27, 2018 4:10:00 PM CDT June 27, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 94°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 9 active weather alerts
2pm 95°
3pm 96°
4pm 98°
5pm 93°