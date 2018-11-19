Tattoo Parlor Owner in Ohio State Scandal Faces Legal Woes

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) -- Federal prosecutors have charged the tattoo parlor owner who bought Ohio State football memorabilia with drug trafficking and money laundering.

Documents filed in U.S. District Court in Columbus on Friday indicate Edward Rife will plead guilty to the charges and cooperate with authorities.

An attorney previously told Ohio State coach Jim Tressel that at least two current players sold signed Ohio State memorabilia to Rife, who ran a local tattoo parlor.

Documents show Rife will plead guilty to one count of conspiracy to distribute and possess with intent to distribute more than 200 pounds of marijuana, and one count of money laundering.

Five players, including star quarterback Terrelle Pryor, have been suspended for the first five games this fall for accepting improper benefits from Rife totaling between $12,000 and $15,000.