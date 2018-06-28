Taum Sauk

ST. LOUIS - Ameren Corporation says it is hopeful that a civil settlement can be reached now that Missouri's chief law enforcement officer has decided not to seek criminal charges stemming from the 2005 collapse of the Taum Sauk reservoir in southeast Missouri. Attorney General Jay Nixon announced he would not pursue criminal charges after reviewing a Highway Patrol investigative report. Still, Nixon says the St. Louis-based utility put profits ahead of safety at its Taum Sauk hydroelectric plant. The company has denied putting safety aside but has taken responsibility for the accident that spilled more than 1 billion gallons of water. The spill badly damaged Johnson's Shut-Ins State Park and the Black River.