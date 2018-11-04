Taum Sauk Hearings

The hearing today was the first time Ameren UE management would have publicly testified about the reservoir collapse in 2005.

Six Ameren employees, including a company vice president, were expected to testify. None actually did because the lead witness used all of the alloted time. Instead, engineer Jim Alexander with the Department of Natural Resources was the only person to testify.

Lawyers from both sides gave opening statements. Ameren lawyer Robert Harr questioned the need for another hearing on the reservoir collapse. Later, commissioner Jeff Davis responded to Harr's statement.

The hearing lasted more than three hours, with only one witness called to testify. Commissioner Davis said the hearing is expected to continue Wednesday and possibly further into the week.