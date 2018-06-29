Taum Sauk Investigation

ST. LOUIS (AP) - The superintendent of the Missouri Highway Patrol is defending its investigation of the Taum Sauk reservoir disaster and pledging to assist the Public Service Commission in its new investigation. This comes after a story this week by The Associated Press quoting the Highway Patrols' report into the 2005 accident. At issue are probes that were set along the top of the reservoir and designed to shut down the plant if water reached them. The patrol report says someone at the Ameren-owned facility moved the gauges too high. But no charges were filed because that person was not identified. Superintendent James Keathley says the patrol sought the identity of the person who moved the gauges but did not have subpoena power.