Taum Sauk Manager Felt Pressure to Increase Productivity

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A former manager of the Taum Sauk hydroelectric plant tells the Missouri Public Service Commission that Ameren's energy trading unit asked him in 2000 to run the reservoir outside of what he considered safe operating limits. David Fitzgerald says those requests came soon after industry deregulation allowed the company to sell more power on the open market. He testified Thursday morning during a PSC hearing in the 2005 collapse of the reservoir. Fitzgerald says he sent an e-mail to Ameren managers and employees in May of 2000 reminding them of Taum Sauk's safety protocols. He says in the e-mail he felt pressure to skirt those protocols to generate as much electricity as possible.