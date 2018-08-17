Tax audit reveals state legislature lacks accurate tax exemption tracking

10 months 5 days 11 hours ago Wednesday, October 11 2017 Oct 11, 2017 Wednesday, October 11, 2017 8:51:00 AM CDT October 11, 2017 in News
By: Carolina Brigagao, KOMU 8 Reporter
loading

JEFFERSON CITY - An inspection of Missouri's revenue shows there is no tax exemptions tracking system, a problem which - according to Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway - helped the state's half-billion budget shortage. 

During a news conference on Wednesday, Galloway released a report on the cost of tax incentives and exemptions. This report comes as part of Galloway's Budget Integrity Series. The series, which began in March, highlights “weaknesses in policymaking, and finds the root causes of budget shortfall.”

The tax incentive and exemptions report shows sometimes state funds are formulated with dated information. It also found the process of fund formulation lacks the economic analysis required, and no follow-up is conducted to evaluate the accuracy of the funds and the actual impact.

"Unless the legislature does a better job assessing the costs and benefits of their policy decisions, the state will continue to jeopardize its fiscal health and threaten critical services for Missourians," Galloway said.

For example, the report shows a law passed in 2015 created a new way to allocate corporate income. The legislature estimated a cost of $15.2 million each year, but in the two years following the law's creation, corporate income tax collection decreased five times the initial estimated amount. 

The report also shows that Missouri retailers' sales tax discount is the second highest in the nation. Retailers received a two percent tax discount for paying sales taxes on time. Missouri is also the only state that offers similar tax discounts to businesses. 

"While Missourians absorb dramatic restrictions on higher education funding and cuts to prescription drugs and in-home nursing care, the state is giving away millions to corporations for simply doing what the law requires," Galloway said. 

Rep. Gina Mitten, D-St. Louis, agrees with the report and that Missourians should know where their money is going to.

"Those are our dollars, those are our tax dollars," Mitten said. "Most voters in Missouri don't realize that they pay their sales taxes to Walmart, Walmart gets to take two percent of the top just for submitting that to the state in a timely fashion."

The report also found the state does not monitor all the tax exemptions it gives. The Department of Revenue only tracks three specific individual exemptions out of the more than 200.

"Based on prior attempts to track limited exemptions, the data collected is likely to be highly inaccurate due to businesses errors in reporting. In addition, to track and report exemptions, the DOR would require a substantial increase in full-time employees, which the current budget does not support," according to a DOR statement in the report. 

Galloway's budget series, released in March, has six key audits, including:

  • The annual review of state use of federal dollars, known as the Statewide Single Audit
  • The annual review of state revenue, known as the Hancock Amendment Report
  • Missouri’s economic rankings compared to other states
  • An audit of tax credit programs
  • An audit of sales, corporate and income tax exemptions and impacts
  • An audit of the state's timeliness of issuing tax returns

More News

Grid
List

Trial in 1984 Missouri teenager's death moved to new county
Trial in 1984 Missouri teenager's death moved to new county
TUSCUMBIA (AP) — The trial of a 59-year-old man facing a capital murder charge in the 1984 death of a... More >>
58 minutes ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 4:23:00 AM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

More than 2,500 impaired driving accidents reported in 2018
More than 2,500 impaired driving accidents reported in 2018
JEFFERSON CITY - Ninety-one people have died in impaired driving accidents so far in 2018. The Missouri Coalition for... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, August 17 2018 Aug 17, 2018 Friday, August 17, 2018 4:00:00 AM CDT August 17, 2018 in News

Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
Power outages and massive hail hit Moberly
MOBERLY - A severe thunderstorm brought half-dollar sized hail and hundreds of power outages to Randolph County Thursday evening. ... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 10:05:00 PM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

Three Indiana men indicted in Jefferson City Walgreens robbery
Three Indiana men indicted in Jefferson City Walgreens robbery
JEFFERSON CITY - Three Indiana men involved in the armed robbery of a Walgreens pharmacy were indicted Thursday by a... More >>
7 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 9:32:00 PM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

Commission pushes back against proposed public transit cuts
Commission pushes back against proposed public transit cuts
COLUMBIA - The Public Transit Advisory Commission (PTAC) is pushing back over proposed budget cuts to the city's public transit... More >>
9 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 7:46:00 PM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

MU professors discuss state auditor candidate's eligibility
MU professors discuss state auditor candidate's eligibility
COLUMBIA - A Missouri candidate who recently claimed a surprise victory in the Republican primary for state auditor is now... More >>
10 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 7:21:00 PM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

Sheriff: Story about dog tied up with tape was fake
Sheriff: Story about dog tied up with tape was fake
COLUMBIA - The Audrain County Sheriff's Office says the widely-circulated story of a dog found with taped legs... More >>
12 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 5:21:00 PM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

Man linked to Boone County death investigation charged with murder
Man linked to Boone County death investigation charged with murder
COLUMBIA - Prosecutors charged a Columbia man with murder Thursday, two months after deputies found a woman dead in a... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 4:16:00 PM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

Convicted murderer gets change of venue in 1984 murder case
Convicted murderer gets change of venue in 1984 murder case
TUSCUMBIA - A convicted murderer charged with the killing of an Eldon girl in 1984 got a change of venue... More >>
13 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 3:57:13 PM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

Parson says drought will have dramatic affect on farmers without help
Parson says drought will have dramatic affect on farmers without help
SEDALIA - Gov. Mike Parson, lawmakers and agriculture experts talked to Missouri farmers at the State Fair Thursdsay, to assure... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 2:54:00 PM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

Police investigate robbery at Central Bank of Boone County on Paris Road
Police investigate robbery at Central Bank of Boone County on Paris Road
COLUMBIA - Police are searching for the man pictured above, saying he is a suspect in a Thursday morning... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 2:50:00 PM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

Tree-killing pest spreads to 53 Missouri counties
Tree-killing pest spreads to 53 Missouri counties
COLUMBIA - An invasive beetle has spread to 11 new counties in Missouri. The emerald ash borer kills more than... More >>
14 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 2:27:00 PM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

Food bank announces results of Buddy Pack Match Challenge
Food bank announces results of Buddy Pack Match Challenge
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri announcement a financial windfall Thursday that will help feed hundreds... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 2:20:00 PM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

Missouri auditor candidate faces questions over eligibility
Missouri auditor candidate faces questions over eligibility
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri candidate who recently claimed a surprise victory in the Republican primary for state... More >>
15 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 2:05:00 PM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

AG Josh Hawley files lawsuit against St. Louis housing complex
AG Josh Hawley files lawsuit against St. Louis housing complex
JEFFERSON CITY - Missouri Attorney General Josh Hawley filed a lawsuit Thursday against a St. Louis housing complex where reported... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 10:57:00 AM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

MU Health Care in talks to acquire SSM Health hospitals
MU Health Care in talks to acquire SSM Health hospitals
COLUMBIA - St.Louis-based SSM Health confirmed Thursday it is exploring a transfer of its Jefferson City and Mexico hospitals to... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 10:28:00 AM CDT August 16, 2018 in News

Columbia Regional Airport staff holds first monthly coffee chat
Columbia Regional Airport staff holds first monthly coffee chat
COLUMBIA - Columbia Regional Airport managers held the first All Things Airport monthly meeting on Thursday. The meeting was... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 9:48:00 AM CDT August 16, 2018 in Top Stories

'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin has died at age 76
'Queen of Soul' Aretha Franklin has died at age 76
(CNN) - Aretha Franklin, whose gospel-rooted singing and bluesy yet expansive delivery earned her the title "the Queen of Soul,"... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, August 16 2018 Aug 16, 2018 Thursday, August 16, 2018 9:46:00 AM CDT August 16, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 70°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
6am 70°
7am 70°
8am 70°
9am 73°