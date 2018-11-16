Tax Break Bill Flies Through House Committee

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - A bill granting tax breaks to businesses and developers has sailed through a House committee in a special legislative session. The House Job Creation and Economic Development Committee rushed through the testimony of more than 40 witnesses Tuesday in about 75 minutes, then endorsed the bill without dissent. The main item expands tax credits for certain businesses that add jobs with above-average wages and health insurance. Some St. Louis area residents are opposing a section that gives tax breaks to redevelopers who buy up large amounts of land in impoverished areas. An amendment added Tuesday would give local elected officials more say in redevelopment projects. The bill also would legalize ticket scalping.