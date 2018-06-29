Tax Break Supporters Cite EPA Emissions Proposal

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Proposed federal standards for carbon dioxide emissions are helping fuel some Missouri lawmakers' arguments for a state sales tax break on equipment for electricity transmission.

Supporters say the measure seeks to ensure equipment used in transmitting electricity is treated similarly to other manufacturing equipment that already is eligible for a tax break. They say it could also avoid possible litigation and reduce costs for consumers.

Backers also say it could offset some of the costs they anticipate will come because of newly proposed federal emissions standards.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon has criticized the sales tax exemption and other tax breaks passed by the Republican-led Legislature. Nixon estimates the electricity generation provision would reduce all state government and local government revenues each by $30 million annually.