Tax Credit Bill Would Help MO Food Pantries and Pregnancy Centers

COLUMBIA - Food pantries and pregnancy resource centers may soon receive more donations if a Missouri Senate tax credit bill passes.

The bill raises the cap on tax credits for donations to food pantries from $1.25 million to $1.75 million. Pregnancy resource center tax credits would also increase from $2 million to $2.5 million.

Executive Director for the Food Bank for Central and Northeast Missouri Peggy Kirkpatrick said Missouri ranks second in the nation for food insecurity, or having to skip meals or downsize on portions.

Kirkpatrick said the Food Bank is always looking for more donations.

"This bill would hopefully motivate people to donate more, so food pantries like ours can meet the growing demand for food here in Missouri," she said.

Senator Kurt Schaeffer, R - Columbia, introduced the bill that would not only increase the tax credit available to donors who give to a pantry, but would also allow food banks to apply for Youth Opportunity programs tax credits.

Kirkpatrick said this bill would allow the Food Bank to extend tax credits to donors who participate in the Buddy Pack program, a food supplement program exclusively for children.

"The Buddy Pack program provides food and supplies to kids in backpacks. If people can get tax credits for helping children, I think they'll be that much more likely to donate," she said.

The Senate will discuss the bill next week.