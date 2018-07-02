Tax Cut Debate Spreads Across Missouri

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Anti-tax crusader Grover Norquist is traveling across Missouri in support of an income tax cut passed by the Republican-led Legislature.

Norquist was appearing at news conferences Monday with House Speaker Tim Jones in Cape Girardeau and Springfield.

Meanwhile, education and business groups were squaring off in Jefferson City with dueling news conferences criticizing and praising the measure.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon has indicated he will veto the tax cut this week.

Republican legislative leaders plan to try to override the veto.

Norquist predicted the tax cut eventually will become law. He says it's good for the economy.

A coalition of elementary and secondary education groups says it could lead to a future reduction in school funding.

Business and education groups also disagreed when Nixon vetoed a tax cut last year.