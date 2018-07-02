Tax Cut on Social Security Benefits?

JEFFERSON CITY - House Speaker Rod Jetton says Missourians shouldn't have to pay income taxes on their Social Security benefits because they already pay taxes on their income to fund the system. The proposed cut could cost the state about $105 million per year. However, Amy Blouin, executive director of the Missouri Budget Project, said older citizens who earn the most would benefit the most from the tax cut. She said lawmakers should instead improve existing services. The Budget Project is a St. Louis-based organization that analyzes fiscal issues' effects on the poor.