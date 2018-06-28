Tax Cut Plan a 'Reckless Experiment'

RICHMOND HEIGHTS - Missouri Gov. Jay Nixon calls a state income tax cut plan a "reckless experiment" that would cause deep cutbacks in services for children with disabilities and threaten economic progress in the Show-Me State.

The Democratic governor made those comments Thursday at Delta Gamma Center for Children with Visual Impairments in Richmond Heights.

Nixon was in the St. Louis area at the same time as another governor, Republican Rick Perry of Texas, who was pushing for an override of Nixon's veto of House Bill 253. Perry told KMOX Radio that Missouri's tax policy is "onerous" and its economic climate less than helpful for business.

Nixon countered that he has made four tax cuts while in office - just not at the expense of vital programs.