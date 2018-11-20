Tax Cuts on Tap Again for Missouri Legislators

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - Missouri lawmakers plan to make another attempt at cutting income taxes during their 2014 session.

Democratic Gov. Jay Nixon vetoed an income tax cut bill passed earlier this year, and majority party Republicans were unable to override it.

House and Senate leaders say an income tax cut will be an early priority when lawmakers convene Jan. 8.

Rep. T.J. Berry, who sponsored the vetoed bill, says next year's version will leave out some of the provisions to which Nixon objected. One of those dropped sections would have automatically cut state income tax rates even further if Congress enacted a law making it easier for states to collect taxes on sales made over the Internet.

Bill sponsor Sen. Will Kraus says lawmakers want to simplify the legislation and lower its cost.