Tax Fraud Gets Kirkwood Woman 33-Month Sentence

By: The Associated Press

ST. LOUIS - A 70-year-old Kirkwood woman has been sentenced to 33 months in prison for filing false federal tax returns over four years.

Nancy Cicero was convicted in May of four felony counts of filing false claims with the IRS. She was sentenced Wednesday in U.S. District Court in St. Louis.

Federal prosecutors say Cicero sought more than $3 million in tax refunds from 2005 through 2008 by submitted bogus 1099-OID forms.

Those are the yearly forms banks and lenders provide to bond holders showing federal taxes paid on the investments.