Tax-free weekend 2019: Definitive mid-Missouri guide

FULTON - Missouri residents have a chance to stock up on school supplies free of tax this weekend.

But not everywhere.

Tax-free weekend officially started at midnight Friday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

"Certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers and other items as defined by the statute, are exempt from sales tax for this time period only," according to the Missouri Department of Revenue's website.

But there's a catch. Certain municipalities are allowed to "opt out" of the holiday.

That means shoppers will still get a pass on paying the 4.225% sales tax going to the state. However, Missourians may still have to pay sales tax to their cities, counties or other bodies.

Most of mid-Missouri's largest cities, including Columbia and Jefferson City, have opted out of participating in the holiday, according to the DOR. Additionally, several local Transportation Development Districts, or TDDs, have chosen to require customers to pay their portion of the sales tax.

Only a handful of places in the KOMU 8 viewing area are truly offering a 0% sales tax. Those include the portions of Osage Beach and Lake Ozark located within Miller County.

One of the lowest sales tax rates of the weekend is in Fulton. While Callaway County chose to opt out of tax-free weekend, the city did not. Shoppers in Fulton will only be paying a 1% sales tax.

"When people come to your community to get their school supplies tax free, they're also spending other money," Callaway Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tamara Tateosian said. "They're eating at restaurants, they may buy other things at the store that are not tax free."

Below is a full list of respective sales tax rates by city, after accounting for various opt-outs. If it is displayed as a range, the sales tax rate is different in different parts of the city.

Ashland (4.25%)

Boonville (3.75%-4.75%)

Centralia (1.75%)

Chamois (2.75%)

Columbia (3.75%-4.75%)

Eldon (2.4%)

Fulton (1.0%)

Glasgow--Chariton County (1.75%)

Glasgow--Howard County (4.375%)

Hallsville (1.75%)

Harrisburg (1.75%)

Higbee (0.5%)

Huntsville (0.5%)

Jefferson City (3%-4.5%)

Kingdom City (3%)

Lake Ozark--Camden County (1.5%)

Lake Ozark--Miller County (0%)

Linn (1.75%)

Linn Creek (1.25%)

Macon (0%)

Mexico (2.125%)

Moberly (3%)

New Bloomfield (1%)

New Florence (0%)

New Franklin (2.625%)

Osage Beach--Camden County (1.25%)

Osage Beach--Miller County (0%-1%)

Rocheport (1.75%)

Sedalia (2.375%)

Sturgeon (1.75%)

Taos (2.75%)

Vandalia (3.625%)

Versailles (1%)

Village of Four Seasons (1.25%)

Westphalia (1.75%)







