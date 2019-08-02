Tax-free weekend 2019: Definitive mid-Missouri guide

16 hours 13 minutes 3 seconds ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 1:35:00 AM CDT August 02, 2019 in News
By: Spencer Humphrey, KOMU 8 Reporter

FULTON - Missouri residents have a chance to stock up on school supplies free of tax this weekend.

But not everywhere.

Tax-free weekend officially started at midnight Friday and runs through 11:59 p.m. Sunday.

"Certain back-to-school purchases, such as clothing, school supplies, computers and other items as defined by the statute, are exempt from sales tax for this time period only," according to the Missouri Department of Revenue's website.

But there's a catch. Certain municipalities are allowed to "opt out" of the holiday.

That means shoppers will still get a pass on paying the 4.225% sales tax going to the state. However, Missourians may still have to pay sales tax to their cities, counties or other bodies. 

Most of mid-Missouri's largest cities, including Columbia and Jefferson City, have opted out of participating in the holiday, according to the DOR. Additionally, several local Transportation Development Districts, or TDDs, have chosen to require customers to pay their portion of the sales tax.

Only a handful of places in the KOMU 8 viewing area are truly offering a 0% sales tax. Those include the portions of Osage Beach and Lake Ozark located within Miller County. 

One of the lowest sales tax rates of the weekend is in Fulton. While Callaway County chose to opt out of tax-free weekend, the city did not. Shoppers in Fulton will only be paying a 1% sales tax.

"When people come to your community to get their school supplies tax free, they're also spending other money," Callaway Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Tamara Tateosian said. "They're eating at restaurants, they may buy other things at the store that are not tax free."

Below is a full list of respective sales tax rates by city, after accounting for various opt-outs. If it is displayed as a range, the sales tax rate is different in different parts of the city.

Ashland (4.25%)

Boonville (3.75%-4.75%)

Centralia (1.75%)

Chamois (2.75%)

Columbia (3.75%-4.75%)

Eldon (2.4%)

Fulton (1.0%)

Glasgow--Chariton County (1.75%)

Glasgow--Howard County (4.375%)

Hallsville (1.75%)

Harrisburg (1.75%)

Higbee (0.5%)

Huntsville (0.5%)

Jefferson City (3%-4.5%)

Kingdom City (3%)

Lake Ozark--Camden County (1.5%)

Lake Ozark--Miller County (0%)

Linn (1.75%)

Linn Creek (1.25%)

Macon (0%)

Mexico (2.125%)

Moberly (3%)

New Bloomfield (1%)

New Florence (0%)

New Franklin (2.625%)

Osage Beach--Camden County (1.25%)

Osage Beach--Miller County (0%-1%)

Rocheport (1.75%)

Sedalia (2.375%)

Sturgeon (1.75%)

Taos (2.75%)

Vandalia (3.625%)

Versailles (1%)

Village of Four Seasons (1.25%)

Westphalia (1.75%)




More News

Grid
List

Pro-choice supporters demand "not to trash" their votes
Pro-choice supporters demand "not to trash" their votes
JEFFERSON CITY - The American Civil Liberties Union of Missouri supporters held a statewide protest and voter registration, including a... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 2:36:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

Local sheriff responds to state auditor's sex offender report
Local sheriff responds to state auditor's sex offender report
COLE COUNTY - The Cole County Sheriff says he's "upset" with State Auditor Nicole Galloway's report on sex offender registration... More >>
3 hours ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 2:24:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

MU football moves into south end zone
MU football moves into south end zone
COLUMBIA - The Missouri football team began making themselves at home in the brand-new south end zone on Wednesday evening.... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 1:26:00 PM CDT August 02, 2019 in Sports

Tax-free weekend 2019: Definitive mid-Missouri guide
Tax-free weekend 2019: Definitive mid-Missouri guide
FULTON - Missouri residents have a chance to stock up on school supplies free of tax this weekend. But... More >>
16 hours ago Friday, August 02 2019 Aug 2, 2019 Friday, August 02, 2019 1:35:00 AM CDT August 02, 2019 in News

Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
Moberly police arrest man for allegedly pulling gun on two people
COLUMBIA — Moberly police officers arrested a man accused of pulling a gun on two people Thursday night. Moberly... More >>
18 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 10:49:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
Troopers discover cannabis stash hidden under car hood
COLUMBIA — Missouri troopers got more than they bargained for after a traffic stop turned into a drug bust. ... More >>
19 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 10:08:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Subject of Amber Alert arrested for filing false report
Subject of Amber Alert arrested for filing false report
VIENNA - Maries County deputies have arrested a woman who was the subject of an Amber Alert earlier Thursday afternoon.... More >>
21 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 8:46:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Columbia bank robber sentenced
Columbia bank robber sentenced
COLUMBIA — A man who robbed a bank in 2017 has been sentenced to 10 years after he pleaded guilty... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 7:23:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after reported abduction in Maries County
UPDATE: Amber Alert cancelled after reported abduction in Maries County
MARIES COUNTY - The Missouri State Highway Patrol has cancelled an Amber Alert for a boy from Maries County after... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 3:29:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

School security report suggests more armed officers in schools
School security report suggests more armed officers in schools
COLUMBIA - A new report from a Missouri task force suggests that every school in the state should have an... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 3:17:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Centralia woman celebrates two years with new heart, advocates for change
Centralia woman celebrates two years with new heart, advocates for change
COLUMBIA - This month, a mid-Missouri woman can celebrate two years with a new heart, but many other Missourians are... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 1:52:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Food Bank partners with MEM to help feed children
Food Bank partners with MEM to help feed children
COLUMBIA - The Food Bank if Northeast Missouri and Missouri Employers Mutual have partnered up for the second year in... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 1:04:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Customer dies in shootout at Kansas City Wendy's
Customer dies in shootout at Kansas City Wendy's
KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police say a customer at a Wendy's was shot to death during an... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 12:27:37 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Man charged in missing brothers case appears in court
Man charged in missing brothers case appears in court
KINGSTON, Mo. (AP) — A Missouri farmer charged with tampering with a truck used by two missing Wisconsin brothers will... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 12:04:00 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Parents sue Truman State after sons kill themselves
Parents sue Truman State after sons kill themselves
KIRKSVILLE, Mo. (AP) — The parents of two students who killed themselves at a Truman State University fraternity house are... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 12:02:06 PM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Callaway County takes steps to protect taxpayer money
Callaway County takes steps to protect taxpayer money
FULTON - A follow-up report from State Auditor Nicole Galloway has found that Callaway County officials have taken actions to... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 11:30:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

Most CPD officers want interim chief to be permanent choice
Most CPD officers want interim chief to be permanent choice
COLUMBIA - No official timeline has been given for appointing a permanent chief at the Columbia Police Department, but the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 11:21:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News

MU Residential Life making adjustments to accommodate large freshman class
MU Residential Life making adjustments to accommodate large freshman class
COLUMBIA- Staff at MU Residential Life are getting creative on how to host incoming freshmen after varying enrollment rates in... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, August 01 2019 Aug 1, 2019 Thursday, August 01, 2019 9:46:00 AM CDT August 01, 2019 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 85°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 7 active weather alerts
6pm 83°
7pm 79°
8pm 76°
9pm 74°