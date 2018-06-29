Tax Free Weekend Starts Friday

COLUMBIA-- Back to school shoppers will get a break from state sales tax this weekend. Starting officially Friday morning at midnight, parents will be able to shop state tax free until Sunday for their children. But certain counties and many cities haven't cut their taxes, so shoppers there will only save on the state tax portion, which is 4.225 percent.

In the Mid-Missouri area, only Chariton, Gasconade, Maries, Miller, Montgomery, Pettis, Randolph have also cut county taxes. Cities vary widely, so shoppers should ask if city taxes are in effect.

Boone County and Columbia are two places still charging regular tax.

"The primary reason is that the sacrifice of the sales tax revenue just has never seemed to make a lot of sense, " said City of Columbia Public Communications Director Toni Messina. "Because the sales tax revenue that you don't bring in means you might not be able to fund the core services."

But tax free shopping makes sense to people like Shannon Robinson. "It's a good thing, saving money is good, and it's an incentive, especially in this economy."

If you want to take advantage of no state tax, remember these guidelines: