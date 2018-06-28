Tax Increase Would Help Hospital

Thursday, March 22 2007

"I think it's important in medical problems that you stay close to home," said Dr. Harold Lankford of Audrain Medical Center. He is voting "yes" on Proposition 1, since the money goes towards running the center.

"If proposition one passes, the biggest benefit, is that it continues to help us maintain a large specialty primary medical care center with high quality," said Dave Buhr, Director of Business Development at AMC.

The tax increase would have someone with a $100 thousand house from paying $3.33 to the hospital per month to paying more than $8 a month.

Supporters say the current tax doesn't cover the more than $2.5 million in costs the hospital has.

"Currently we make up the shortfall of the tax of the 20 cent tax levy that brings in $500,000 with operational money to pay for the rest of the utilities and maintenance of the hospital," said Buhr. 

Although many people support Proposition 1, those who oppose the tax increase say they shouldn't have to pay unless they are using the hospital. They say they are on a fixed income and it may be difficult for them to pay additional money to support the center.

Voters will decide the issue april 3. The last time the hospital tax went up was in 1981.

How Proposition 1 works:

Someone with a property value of $40k currently pays $1.33 a month in maintenance taxes to Audrain Medical Center. If Prop. 1 passes, they could pay almost $3.33 a month.

For a $100k property in Audrain, you pay $3.33 a month. If Prop. 1 passes, you could pay $8.33 a month.

