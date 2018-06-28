Tax-notice bill fails in Missouri Legislature

JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) - Missouri lawmakers have failed to override a veto of legislation that would have required businesses to receive notices of changes in sales tax policies.

Gov. Jay Nixon had asserted that the notification requirement could have deprived the state of $100 million of revenues annually and imposed a similar hit on local governments.

The Senate had voted Wednesday to override the veto. But the House fell well short of the required two-thirds majority in an early Thursday vote.

Republican legislators had disputed Nixon's cost estimates. They said the notices would have helped businesses know when the courts or the Revenue Department made decisions affecting the types of services or products that are subject to sales taxes.