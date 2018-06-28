Tax Return Extension Deadline Comes with Concern Over Refunds

COLUMBIA - Tuesday was the last day for most people who requested a six-month extension to file their tax returns.

Despite the government shutdown, a current lapse in federal appropriations does not affect federal tax law.

More than 12 million taxpayers requested an automatic six-month extension earlier in 2013. The October 15 deadline marks the end of the 2012 filing season.

"I don't think the day has been much more busy than usual," said John Weaver, CPA at Williams Keepers, LLC. "I think we just have a couple of them left."

The IRS urged individuals and businesses to keep filing their tax returns and making deposits with the agency, as required by law.

"At this point it really hasn't affected us to a great degree," said Weaver. "We really don't have the ability to call in and make inquiries for clients."

But, the IRS said, it will not issue any tax refunds until the government resumes normal operations.

"Client refunds are not being processed right now," said Weaver. "It's probably more of an issue, maybe for next year potentially, depending on how long it goes."

Weaver said his clients are aware of the possible delay in receiving their tax returns.

"That's really what people have been concerned about, is when are they going to get their refund," he said.

Some groups still have more time to file, including members of the military and others serving in Afghanistan or other combat zones.

For people who missed the deadline, Weaver suggests filing tax returns on paper as soon as possible.