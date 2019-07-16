Tax Returns to Modernize

8 years 6 months 5 days ago Sunday, January 09 2011 Jan 9, 2011 Sunday, January 09, 2011 9:43:18 PM CST January 09, 2011 in News

JEFFERSON CITY - Starting Monday, the State will use a more modern method of sending a type of tax returns. The Department of Revenue said Missourians eligible for a Form 1099-G tax return will now get information online. Previously the State sent out letters containing the form.

Department Director Alana M. Baragan-Scott said the state will save around $75,000 by moving online. An estimated 750,000 Missourians will be eligible for the Form 1099-G returns.

Those eligible will receive a postcard in mail with two methods of obtaining Form 1099-G information. The first is to go to the Department of Revenue Web site and input personal data. The second is to give the information over the phone.

"Obtaining your Form 1099-G information will be a convenient and secure process," Barragán-Scott said.  "No private information will be on the postcard.  It will just instruct taxpayers on how to obtain the information they need.  More and more people are used to going online to complete transactions, so it just makes sense to have this option available for Missouri citizens.  But no matter whether people choose the online or telephone option, taxpayers will have the convenience of obtaining their 1099-G information in a secure manner 24 hours a day, seven days a week."

The Department of Revenue hopes to send out all of the forms by the end of January.

