Tax Would Pay for New Randolph County Administration Building

4 years 9 months 2 weeks ago Thursday, February 13 2014 Feb 13, 2014 Thursday, February 13, 2014 10:06:00 AM CST February 13, 2014 in News
By: Kelly Skehen, KOMU 8 Reporter
HUNTSVILLE - Randolph County voters will have a chance to decide whether to approve a tax coming up on the April 8 ballot.

The tax would cost twenty-five cents for every $100 spent on taxable items.

If passed, the tax would go toward building a new administrative building adjacent to the existing justice center in Huntsville.

Randolph County currently operates out of four locations - the Randolph County Courthouse, the Moberly Courthouse, the Justice Center, and the Prosecutor's Office. The tax money would consolidate the four locations in two cities to two locations in one city.

The new administrative building would house all elected county officials except for the sheriff.

The Randolph County Commission said neither the Randolph County courthouse nor the Moberly city courthouse are compliant with the Americans with Disabilities Act. The Randolph County courthouse exterior continues to get repairs and there is mold in the basement of the Moberly courthouse, commissioners said.

Residents say a new, consolidated building is needed.

