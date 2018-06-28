Taxes Being Paid on Plane Used by McCaskill

JEFFERSON CITY (AP) - U.S. Sen. Claire McCaskill says more than $280,000 in back personal property taxes on an airplane she partly owns is being paid.



The Missouri Democrat says checks covering the taxes were to be sent Monday to St. Louis County, where the twin-engine eight-seater is hangared.



A company incorporated by McCaskill's husband owns the plane, which her Senate office has paid to use. McCaskill said Monday her husband agreed to sell the plane and that she does not plan to ever set foot on it again.



McCaskill says the unpaid taxes are a mistake and that she took responsibility for it. McCaskill says there was no attempt to hide the plane's existence and noted that monthly sales taxes have been paid on the plane for several years.