Taxi Stands Are Here To Stay

COLUMBIA- Taxi stands are now a permanent part of downtown seven nights week. Taxis, limousines, STRIPES cars and buses now have designated reserved parking spots from 10 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. throughout downtown to wait for customers. The taxi stands were made permanent at Columbia's City Council meeting on Monday night in a unanimous vote.

STRIPES stands for, "Supportive Tigers Riding In Pursuit of Ensuring Safety." The taxi stands were created -- in part -- to provide rides for late night bar patrons.

A pilot program worked last year. The only difference? Taxi stands will be implemented every night to avoid confusion for downtown drivers.

Taxi Terry's President Terry Nickerson is happy that his taxis will have a designated place to wait for customers and thinks it will be great for the city. But, he'd like more, to include all of the popular bars so patrons would not have to walk as far to find a taxi.

The City Council implemented two changes in the ordinance last night as well. Instead of reserving the taxi stands at 9 p.m., they will start at 10 p.m. City Councilman Gary Kespohl wanted the extra regular parking for late night restaurant patrons.

The taxi stands are located on the north side of Broadway near Waugh Street, at the intersection of Broadway and Tenth streets, the north side of Locust street between Ninth and Tenth streets, and on the west side of Ninth Street near Elm Street.

Along with moving the ordinance an hour later, there will also now be "no pick up/drop off zones" throughout Columbia on main streets in hope of preventing traffic dangers from double-parking on the busier roads.

The no pick up/drop off zones are located on Broadway between Seventh and Short street, on Cherry Street between Ninth and Tenth streets, Walnut Street and on Tenth Street between Locust and Broadway, on Hitt Street between Cherry Street and Broadway, and on Ninth Street between University Avenue and Walnut Street.

During the pilot program, passenger cars and patrons downtown were not able to park in the metered spots designated as taxi stand from 9 p.m. to 2:30 a.m. Police were able to ticket parking violators.