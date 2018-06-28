Taxpayers to Weigh in on Plan for Mississippi River Bridge

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday evening at St. Louis' Webster Middle School, and in East St. Louis at the Clyde C. Jordan Senior Center on Wednesday and the Venice Recreation Center on Thursday. The bridge's expected price tag has been pared to $910 million from $1.6 billion. The plan calls for building an eight-lane bridge, relocating Interstate 70 in Illinois and building an I-70 interchange in Missouri. Uncertainty lingers over how Illinois and Missouri will match the $239 million Congress has set aside for the project. Missouri has proposed having the bridge charge tolls a plan Illinois rejects.