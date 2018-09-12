Taylor and Thomas Make USA National Team

COLUMBIA - Pitcher Chelsea Thomas and Centerfielder Rhea Taylor have both been added to the roster of the 2011 USA Softball Women's National Team.

The two Missouri Tigers, along with 16 other teammates, will start play in Plant City, Florida, on Saturday, June 25. From there, the team will travel to Salem, Va., for another exhibition series on June 29. Before international play, the USA Women's Softball team will travel to Bowie, Maryland, for a final exhibition game.

The national team will begin international play on July 9. Twelve of the 18 active players will play at the Canadian Open Fast Pitch International Championship in Surrey, British Columbia, from July 21 to July 25 to Oklahoma City for the World Cup of Softball.

For a finale, USA Softball will play in the Pan American Games in Guadalajara, Mexico on Oct. 17. Team USA has won eight Pan American Games titles, six of which were consecutive.