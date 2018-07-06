Taylor Execution Uncertain

Last-minute appeals on behalf of death row inmate Michael Anthony Taylor were failing. The U.S. Supreme Court today rejected Taylor's appeal that argued that Missouri's death penalty system is racist. Taylor is black and his victim was white. But the court also refused Missouri's request to execute Taylor immediately. An appeals court panel rejected Taylor's challenge of the state's three-drug method of execution, saying it creates an undue risk of pain if improperly administered. The 39-year-old Taylor of Kansas City, and his co-defendant, Roderick Nunley, pleaded guilty to murder, rape and kidnapping for the March 1989 killing of a teenager.