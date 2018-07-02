Taylor Gadbois Mom Battles Leukemia

COLUMBIA - Missouri softball star Taylor Gadbois has always wanted to be just like her mom. Her mom, Dana Austin, played softball and actually taught Gadbois how to play the game.

"She's been my role model," Gadbois said. "She was a center fielder and that's why I wanted to be a center fielder so bad. She was extremely fast and I wanted to be fast like her."

And with 46 stolen bases in 51 attempts, there's no doubt that Gadbois is fast. But as she shows her speed on the field, only one thought is running through her mind. Her mom is battling leuekemia.

"I think about my mom all the time but, at the same time, when I'm on the field I can't think about all the stuff she's going through. I don't try to bring my home world into the softball world because there's a lot of people who are suffering something but they don't bring it up," Gadbois said.

But while Gadbois separates her worlds, she still plays for the one that brought her into this world.

"After everything she's been through and all her fight, it makes you want to work so much harder," Gadbois said.

And through hard work, Gadbois went from just three hits last season to leading the team with 85 hits, a .421 batting average and 46 stolen bases. And when Taylor was named an All-American, her mom was the first person she told.

"I can't even explain how excited I was and I can't even explain how excited she was either," Gadbois said.

Taylor fought her way to the top of the nation, all while her mom was fighting for her life.