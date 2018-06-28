Taylor Named Director of Player Development

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Blues Executive Vice President and General Manager Doug Armstrong announced Wednesday the club has named Tim Taylor as Director of Player Development.

"Tim brings a wealth of experience to our club with over 700 NHL games under his belt," said Armstrong. "His success as a two-time Stanley Cup winner gives him a unique perspective to pass on to our young players."

Taylor, 42, retired from the National Hockey League (NHL) following the 2007-08 season after a 13-year career including stints with Detroit, Boston, the New York Rangers and Tampa Bay, where he was named the franchise's eighth captain in September of 2006.

The Stratford, Ontario native appeared in 746 regular season games during his career recording 167 points (73 goals, 94 assists) and 433 penalty minutes as well as 89 playoff games tallying 14 points (two goals, 12 assists) and serving 73 penalty minutes.

Taylor is a two-time Stanley Cup Champion winning with both Detroit in 1997 and Tampa Bay in 2004.