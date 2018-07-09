Teacher Attacked Outside St. Louis Charter School

ST. LOUIS (AP) - A St. Louis man is jailed on $150,000 cash-only bond and accused of trying to shoot his ex-girlfriend outside the charter school where she teaches.

Adrian Gore faces several charges in the incident that happened Wednesday in the parking lot of Preclarus Master Academy.

Police say Gore tried to get the woman to leave with him. She refused and he allegedly held a gun to her head and tried to fire, but the gun jammed. He then allegedly struck her in the head with the gun, before she was able to escape.

Gore does not have a listed attorney.