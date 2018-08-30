Teacher awaits sentencing for having sex with teen

By: The Associated Press

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — A former northwest Missouri junior high school teacher is facing up to 11 years in prison for having sexual contact with a 14-year-old student in his algebra class.

The Kansas City Star reports 28-year-old Rhett Rigby of Oak Grove pleaded guilty November 2nd in Clay County Circuit Court to second-degree statutory rape and sexual contact with a student on public school property.

Prosecutors charged Rigby in June 2013 with 10 sex crimes for incidents alleged to have happened between October 1st, 2012, and May 15th, 2013. They say some of the acts happened at the child's home and in Rigby's locked classroom at Kearney Junior High School.

Prosecutors say the two sent each other nude photographs of themselves taken on their cellphones.

Rigby is to be sentenced January 8th.