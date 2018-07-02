Teacher Charged with Child Pornography

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) - A Springfield middle school teacher and Boy Scout troop leader is charged with possession of child pornography on his home computer. Fifty-three-year-old Gary Rademacher of Springfield was charged today with 10 felony counts of possessing pornographic pictures and films of boys younger than 14. Greene County prosecutors said police were called by a local computer store after Rademacher dropped off a hard drive for repair in January. Investigators served a search warrant on Rademacher's home. Police said they found more than 1,300 suspected child pornographic images and 12 movie files on computer hardware and disks. Rademacher was booked and released on a $10,000 bond.