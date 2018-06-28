Teacher Charged with Rape

JEFFERSON CITY - A Jefferson City High School teacher has been charged with two counts of second-degree statutory rape. Brent Roark has been on paid leave while district officials and Jefferson City police investigated. He appeared in Cole County Court Wednesday. The indictment against Roark alleges two encounters occurred with a female under the age of 17. The school district said Roark is a math teacher and has also been an assistant coach of the softball team.