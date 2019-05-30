Teacher charged with sexual contact with a student makes plea deal
COLUMBIA - A one-time Chariton County teacher accused of sexual contact with a student, a felony, has made a plea deal for a lesser charge.
Blair Bruner pleaded guilty Tuesday to peace disturbance, a misdemeanor. She was ordered to pay a $250 fine, spend two years on probation and complete 100 hours of community service.
Bruner taught at Northwestern R-1 High School. She was put on administrative leave when the investigation began after the February 20 incident. She later resigned.
