Teacher Departures a Problem in St. Louis

ST. LOUIS - St. Louis Public Schools are having a difficult time holding onto teachers.

The St. Louis Post-Dispatch reports more than 50 teachers have resigned in the past 10 weeks, leaving the district to scramble for replacements when there aren't many applicants. The district says half of the resignations came after the first day of classes last month.

District officials say the resignations are reflective of the high number of newly-hired teachers. The district has 72 schools and employs about 1,900 teachers.

District figures show that teacher departures are up 25 percent over other recent years.