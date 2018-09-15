Teacher in Trouble

REEDS SPRING - A much-honored southwest Missouri science teacher who was suspended for a profane outburst aimed at students he thought were bullies has decided to retire. Mike Collins of Reeds Spring High School announced his decision yesterday, four days before a termination hearing. In a written statement, Collins said he believes the board decided to fire him before hearing the evidence. The suspension was ordered after Collins used profanity in reprimanding two boys for what he considered repeated episodes of bullying special education students. His suspension in late January set off a storm of protest among students, graduates and others in the community. Collins said the school board has rejected his plea to allow him to resume teaching and to provide training for students and employees about bullying.