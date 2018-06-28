Teacher Removed from St. Louis School for Taser

ST. LOUIS - A substitute teacher at a St. Louis elementary school was removed from the classroom after bringing a Taser to class.

Christina Garland, a principal at Kehrs Mill Elementary, sent a letter explaining the situation to parents.

The letter did not say how the Taser was discovered Wednesday in a fifth-grade classroom. But Garland said the teacher was immediately removed and another substitute was brought in.

She says classroom's regular teacher would be back at school Thursday.

The Rockwood School District is investigating.