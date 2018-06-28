Teacher residency program comes to Kansas City area schools

KANSAS CITY (AP) — A group of nearly 40 men and women will join Kansas City area students in the classroom this fall as part of a new program designed to prepare aspiring teachers be effective urban educators.

The Kansas City Star reports that the 39 students will be a part of the Kansas City Teacher Residency, which was launched this year with a $1.2 million federal grant. The program is modeled off of medical residencies.

In the first year of the program, the students receive $25,000 while in residence. They teach full time and finish their degrees in the second year.

The first class was chosen from 130 applications and consists of some recent education school graduates, along with others with bachelor's degrees who are seeking a career change.