Teacher Sex Offenders Registry

in News Source: (Copyright 2007 The Associated Press All Rights Reserved.)

COLUMBIA (AP) - A proposed change to Missouri law would make it easier for parents to learn about teachers who have committed sexual misconduct. State Rep. Jane Cunningham of Chesterfield says she plans to file legislation that would prevent school districts from signing confidentiality agreements with teachers who have sexual misconduct in their past. Cunningham also wants to create a public registry of teacher sex offenders, similar to the registered sex offender list maintained by the Highway Patrol. The proposed changes come in response to a seven-month Associated Press investigation that found 87 Missouri teachers had their credentials from 2001 to 2005.