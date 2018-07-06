Teacher to Shave Head if Students Collect 2,000 Jars of Peanut Butter

5 years 8 months 1 week ago Tuesday, October 23 2012 Oct 23, 2012 Tuesday, October 23, 2012 4:02:00 PM CDT October 23, 2012 in News
By: Emily Spain
loading

COLUMBIA - At Gentry Middle School off of Bethel Street, one science teacher is challenging his students to lend a helping hand in the form of peanut butter.  It's all for the Food Bank of Central and Northeast Missouri's Buddy Pack program. The program sends food home with students over the weekend and holidays who may not have enough to eat at home. 

The food bank partners with schools in all of the 32 counties it serves, including Boone County where Gentry Middle School is located. This school year the Buddy Pack program will feed approximately 6,700 students weekly. 

Dean Klempke, the middle school science teacher leading the fundraiser at Gentry, challenged his students to raise 2,000 jars of peanut butter by this Friday, October 26.  Last year, the students were able to raise 1,000 jars for the food bank.  This year, he threw in an extra incentive to help encourage the kids to reach the new goal: Klempke will shave his head if students collect all the jars.

"I've been trying to talk my wife into letting me shave it for years," Klempke said. "I said, 'Look if I can get the kids to raise 2,000 jars of peanut butter can we make this happen?' So she finally gave in."

Last week the students had nearly 1,500 jars already. 

"Kids are helping kids, the school is helping kids and I'm just honored to be the guy organizing it all," Klempke said. 

The students accepted Klempke's challenge said they will make it happen no matter what. 

"I can teach them science all day long and they'll remember some of it, but what I really want them to take away from this is that if they have the possibility of helping others then they'll go ahead and do it," Klempke said.

It seems some of the lessons Klempke is trying to teach his students are starting to stick. 

"I really believe in just helping people out and making sure everybody's happy because everybody deserves to have a good life," said Michael Gard, one of Klempke's 7th graders. 

If the students collect all 2,000 jars, Klempke will shave his head live on KOMU 8 News at Noon on Friday. For more information on the Buddy Pack program click here. 

More News

Grid
List

Autopsy ordered in Missouri inmate death
Autopsy ordered in Missouri inmate death
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Authorities say an autopsy has been ordered after an inmate death earlier this week at... More >>
22 minutes ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 8:06:02 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Gov. Parson expands drug take-back programs in Missouri
Gov. Parson expands drug take-back programs in Missouri
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (AP) — Gov. Mike Parson has expanded drug take-back programs in Missouri. The measure was signed... More >>
1 hour ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 7:22:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

UPDATE: missing Overland Park teen found
UPDATE: missing Overland Park teen found
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. - An amber alert for a missing teen in Overland Park, Kansas, has been cancelled after the... More >>
4 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 3:55:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Defendant in DeBrodie case denies allegations of neglect
Defendant in DeBrodie case denies allegations of neglect
FULTON - The support coordinator for Carl DeBrodie denies any allegations of negligence, according to legal documents. Tiffany Keipp... More >>
5 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 3:24:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Update - Suspect in May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive killed
Update - Suspect in May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive killed
COLUMBIA - The suspect wanted in relation to the May 3 homicide on Greeley Drive was killed on July 6... More >>
7 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 1:13:00 PM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Former neurosurgery resident sues the University of Missouri
Former neurosurgery resident sues the University of Missouri
COLUMBIA (AP) — A former neurosurgery resident has filed a lawsuit alleging the University of Missouri School of Medicine's chief... More >>
9 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 11:27:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Thai cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop
Thai cave rescuers face race against time as oxygen levels drop
(CNN) -- Pressure is mounting on Thai authorities to bring forward a rescue plan for 12 boys and their coach... More >>
13 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 6:40:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation
Missouri waterslide injury highlights lax regulation
JEFFERSON CITY (AP) — No government officials conducted a safety inspection of a new waterslide at Six Flags St. Louis... More >>
15 hours ago Friday, July 06 2018 Jul 6, 2018 Friday, July 06, 2018 5:11:00 AM CDT July 06, 2018 in News

Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
Fourth of July DWIs down from last year
MISSOURI - Missouri State Highway Patrol reports fewer DWIs and total crashes this Fourth of July. However, the counting... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 10:10:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
Veteran remembers late brother-in-law through Honor Flight
JEFFERSON CITY - Ralph Beach is a 75 year old Korean War veteran who is still serving his fellow veterans.... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:49:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
Judge hears arguments on whether the governor can appoint a lieutenant governor
JEFFERSON CITY - A lawsuit on whether Gov. Mike Parson has the authority to appoint a new lieutenant governor was... More >>
22 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 9:34:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
Lanes closed after fatal crash along I-70
COOPER COUNTY - Two multi-vehicle accidents in close range of each other shutdown eastbound Interstate 70 in Cooper County Thursday... More >>
23 hours ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 8:55:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
Search for child ends at Midway Travel Center
COLUMBIA - The Boone County Fire Department said a search had ended Thursday at Midway Travel Center, where a child... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 5:24:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

UPDATE: May be months before information released on death of Moniteau County child
UPDATE: May be months before information released on death of Moniteau County child
CALIFORNIA - Information on the death of a 5-year-old child Wednesday might not be available for months, according to a... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 4:19:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
Advocacy group wants Parson to investigate state offices in DeBrodie case.
JEFFERSON CITY - An advocacy group is demanding Gov. Mike Parson do an administrative review of the Department of Mental... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:22:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

BREAKING: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns
BREAKING: EPA head Scott Pruitt resigns
(CNN) -- Environmental Protection Agency Administrator Scott Pruitt has resigned after months of ethics controversies, President Donald Trump tweeted Thursday.... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 3:21:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in Continuous News

Human remains found in Miller County identified, investigators look for car
Human remains found in Miller County identified, investigators look for car
MILLER COUNTY - Human remains found in Miller County last month have been identified as Tyler J. Worthington of the... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:33:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News

Inmate dead at Jefferson City prison
Inmate dead at Jefferson City prison
JEFFERSON CITY - An inmate at the Jefferson City Correctional Center was pronounced dead Wednesday. According to a press... More >>
1 day ago Thursday, July 05 2018 Jul 5, 2018 Thursday, July 05, 2018 2:32:00 PM CDT July 05, 2018 in News
Next Page
Live Doppler 8 First Alert Weather
Interactive Radar
Columbia, MO
Broken Clouds 82°
Interactive Radar | Current Conditions | Weather Maps
View 2 active weather alerts
9pm 78°
10pm 75°
11pm 74°
12am 72°