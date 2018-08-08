Teachers and school officials prepare for new school year in Jefferson City

JEFFERSON CITY – More than 100 new school personnel, including teachers and administrators, gathered for the Jefferson City Rotary Club's annual "New Teacher Appreciation Banquet."

Jaime Redding will start working at South Elementary School as the new instructional coach.

"I'm just excited, being new to Jefferson City, I am just excited for the school year," she said.

Redding will work with teachers to help them improve the students' learning process.

"My philosophy is, this will be my 18th year in education, if you have a teacher that loves what she is doing, they're a better teacher," she said.

"Knowledge is power, so if they have that power and they can support their students, the students would learn more, they'd love coming to school."

Helping students love their school is also the goal of Amy Herrman, the new principal at the Jefferson City Academic Center.

"What I like to focus on is helping students to feel like they belong in school, so they can find their niche, or what makes them want to be a part of the community and graduate," she said. "You accomplish that by showing them the importance of it, establishing relationships with students, treating them with mutual respect, getting students involved into the community."

Herrman said students should learn to see their school as more than just the place where they come to learn.

"It's extremely important, that's going to be what makes them want to come to school every day, those relationships, and wanting to make people proud of them," she said. "It's not just the community around them, their classroom is a community for them as well."

She said parents can help educators work toward that goal by ensuring that students come to school.

"Being an advocate for their kid but also being an ally with the teachers and showing support for the teachers, and understanding that it's the best interests of the students that we have at heart and want to help students be successful," Herrman said.

Redding said Jefferson City Public Schools also have tools available for students to help them get the most of out their education.

"All of our classrooms, I'll speak for my building I think it's district wide, they're equipped with smart boards," she said. "When I go into classrooms that's one of things that I'm going to be looking for, not only is the teaching using the smart board but the students, I want to see the students actively participating, getting up and using that technology."

Herrman also said teachers have to set the tone and their expectations from the beginning to ensure a successful academic year.

"I also believe in safety first, I want students to feel safe and comfortable and know how to react in case of a crisis or anything like that," she said.

The Jefferson City Public Schools will begin the 2018-2019 school year on Thursday, August 16.