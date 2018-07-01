Teachers Await Paychecks at Broke KC Charter School

KANSAS CITY (AP) - Teachers at a Kansas City charter school that recently closed are still waiting for their final paychecks.

Teachers at the Derrick Thomas Academy received a memo instead of their last check, according to The Kansas City Star. The memo explained that there was no money available because of a dispute between the bondholder for the school and its management company, Edison Learning Inc.

For now, money that could go toward salaries is tied up in court.

School attorney James Tippin says there are limited options to help the teachers and that no one on the school's board of directors is happy about the situation.

The academy announced last fall it would close after its university sponsor refused to renew its charter, citing poor management and low test scores.