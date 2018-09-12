Teachers Brave Heat Past Early Release

COLUMBIA - Columbia Public Schools released students early Wednesday because of the heat. But even though school was out, teachers stayed in. Teachers at the schools without air conditioning worked the full day.

The principal at Jefferson Junior High School, Greg Caine, asked teachers to work in the air conditioned parts of the building. The school installed air conditioning in the cafeteria this summer which Caine said has given the teachers more comfortable space in which to work.

Caine said students have to do more work at home in order to catch up with the lost time. He said that means less guided instruction. However, Caine said the teachers at Jefferson Junior will do everything that needs to be done to get the students ready for standardized testing in the spring.