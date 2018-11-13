Teachers Rally at Capitol

The Missouri State Teachers Association rallied Tuesday at the state Capitol for issues they feel are most important.

MSTA is watching more than 200 bills this session that deal with education. One would emphasize early childhood education and set standards for students starting school.

"By fifth grade, especially, there's a huge difference in the children who've received adequate early education," said Moberly teacher Joan Snodgrass. "And you can do so much more with a child in a classroom who's ready, prepared and excited about learning. And that's what we hope."

MSTA worked with lawmakers last year to fix Missouri's school foundation funding formula. Now, MSTA wants to make sure the state fully funds the formula this year.